Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

