Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OEZVY opened at $21.05 on Monday. Verbund has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.