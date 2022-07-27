Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Verbund Price Performance
Shares of OEZVY opened at $21.05 on Monday. Verbund has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.
About Verbund
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verbund (OEZVY)
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.