Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

VZ stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 261,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 597,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

