Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 57,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

