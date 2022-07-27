Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.