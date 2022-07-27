Versor Investments LP Acquires 10,646 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 236.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

SPX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.