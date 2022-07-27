Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,923 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 98,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

