Versor Investments LP Acquires 9,200 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.5 %

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.