Versor Investments LP Grows Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 329,094 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

