Versor Investments LP Has $679,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

EPAM opened at $313.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.60 and its 200 day moving average is $336.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.