Versor Investments LP Has $691,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

