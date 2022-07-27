Versor Investments LP Has $765,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 281,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 80,296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

