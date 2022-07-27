Versor Investments LP Has $782,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,272,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

