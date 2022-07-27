Versor Investments LP Has $821,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

