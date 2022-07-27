Versor Investments LP Has $841,000 Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

CGI Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

