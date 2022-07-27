Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.