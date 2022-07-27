Versor Investments LP Invests $831,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.53.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $604.58.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

