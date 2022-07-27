Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

