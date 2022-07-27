Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

