Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 0.0 %

UGI stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.