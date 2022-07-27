Versor Investments LP Purchases 24,532 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Under Armour by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

