Versor Investments LP Purchases 9,100 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Timken by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $29,661,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Timken by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

