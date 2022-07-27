Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

