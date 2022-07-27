Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

