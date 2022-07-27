Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

