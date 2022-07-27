Versor Investments LP Sells 3,363 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 2.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

