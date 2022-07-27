Versor Investments LP Sells 3,483 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.