Versor Investments LP Sells 6,002 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DAR opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

