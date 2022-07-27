Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.85.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

