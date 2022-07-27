Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.56. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 10,203 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.