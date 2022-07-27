Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.56. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 10,203 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.
Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.