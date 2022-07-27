Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

