Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.