Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $242.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $262.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.
V stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. Visa has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
