Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $242.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $262.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

V stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. Visa has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

