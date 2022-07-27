Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 175 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.08 ($1.99).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON:VOD opened at GBX 122.36 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,039.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

