Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($316.33) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday.

Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €130.42 ($133.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12-month high of €210.60 ($214.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €157.07.

Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

