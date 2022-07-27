VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VTEX shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 90 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $548.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

