W.W. Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter. W.W. Grainger has set its FY22 guidance at $25.00-$27.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWW opened at $479.57 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

