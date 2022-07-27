W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $479.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.32. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

