Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($31.63) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €17.61 ($17.97) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($31.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

