Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$25.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WJX. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Wajax Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$20.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45.

About Wajax

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.7000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

