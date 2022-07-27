Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$25.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WJX. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Wajax Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$20.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

