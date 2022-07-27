Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 621 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tobam bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

