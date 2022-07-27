Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PNQI opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $115.93 and a one year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11.

