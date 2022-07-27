Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 106 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

