Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

