Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Carrier Global by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 229,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

