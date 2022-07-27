Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $58.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

