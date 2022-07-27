Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.58.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.53. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

