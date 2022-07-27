Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

