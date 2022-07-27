Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $630,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.