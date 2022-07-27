Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,382,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VTI stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

